Four-storey building collapses in Mumbai, no casualties





No casualties were reported in the incident, they said.





"Portions of the weather sheds of the 2nd and 3rd floors of Bansi Bhavan in Khetwadi collapsed at around 2:45 pm while some parts are hanging precariously," an official said.





He said some people were trapped on the upper floors of the building but they were rescued by Fire Brigade personnel through the staircase.





The hanging portion was removed and the area has been cordoned off, the official added.

Portions of a four-storey residential building located in Mumbai's Girgaum area collapsed on Wednesday afternoon, civic officials said.