EC ropes in Chacha Chaudhary to educate, motivate young voters
September 20, 2023  21:45
The Election Commission on Wednesday launched a special comic book having iconic comic book characters Chacha Chaudhary, Sabu and team to educate, inspire and motivate youths to participate in the voting process. 

The comic book titled Chacha Chaudhary aur Chunavi Dangal is a joint initiative of the EC and Pran Comics and was released by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel. 

The primary focus of the book is to encourage young eligible voters to register themselves, ensuring their active participation in forthcoming elections. 

"Comic as an outreach medium is irreplaceable and relevant even in today's digital age," Kumar said. 

In the comic, Chacha Chaudhary also plays a pivotal role in introducing readers to various apps developed by the EC. Furthermore, it strongly emphasises the significance of women's participation in the electoral process.
