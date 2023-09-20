RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Donald Trump Jr's X account hacked, announces father's death
September 20, 2023  20:12
Donald Trump Sr is hale and hearty
Donald Trump Sr is hale and hearty
The account of Donald Trump Jr. on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, was briefly hacked early on Wednesday, sending a series of offensive tweets, including one falsely announcing the death of his father, former president Donald Trump.

I'm sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024, read the first message from Donald Trump Jr's account at 8:25 a.m.

Proving he was still alive, the 77-year-old former president sent an unrelated message on his own X rival, Truth Social at 8:46 a.m. -- more than 20 minutes after the fake death announcement, the New York Post reported.

A series of obviously hacked messages quickly followed on Donald Jr's account, including an inflammatory one saying that North Korea is about to get smoked, and another pretending to show Donald Jr saying he had some interesting messages with Jeffrey Epstein, more than four years after the paedophile died in his Manhattan lockup.

Other tweets on his account read 'Fk Joe Biden', calling him a stupid ass n-word, and another claiming crypto personality Richard Heart, who was accused of stealing USD 12 million from investors, is innocent.

The tweets have now been deleted and the account restored.

The Trump Organisation did not immediately respond to a request for comment early on Wednesday, the report said. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Byju's India CEO Mrinal Mohit quits, Arjun Mohan takes over
Byju's India CEO Mrinal Mohit quits, Arjun Mohan takes over

Edtech firm Byju's founding partner and India operations CEO Mrinal Mohit has resigned "for personal reasons", the company said on Wednesday. Byju's international business CEO Arjun Mohan will take the additional charge of heading the...

Entities may get a year to comply with data protection norms
Entities may get a year to comply with data protection norms

Entities may be given about a year to tune their systems to comply with norms of Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters on the...

Siraj is World No 1 bowler in ODIs!
Siraj is World No 1 bowler in ODIs!

Mohammad Siraj has reclaimed the No 1 position among bowlers in the MRF Tyres ICC men's ODI player rankings after his sensational haul of 6/21 against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final.

Asian Games: India's rowers off to impressive start
Asian Games: India's rowers off to impressive start

The Indian men's and women's Coxless Four team advanced to the final along with the men's coxed eights team, to keep themselves in the hunt for the medal.

Asian Games: One big target for women's hockey team...
Asian Games: One big target for women's hockey team...

The Indian women's hockey team will open their campaign against Singapore on September 27.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances