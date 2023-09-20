RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Delhi: E-scooter battery explodes while charging
September 20, 2023  12:00
Representational image
Representational image
The battery of an e-scooter exploded at a shop in south Delhi's CR Park area, the police said on Wednesday.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

The police said the shop owner was charging the two-wheeler battery when it exploded around 11.45 pm on Tuesday.

They said the shop is owned by Raju Sahu, a resident of Kalkaji.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Parliament moves into its new home
In Pictures - Parliament moves into its new home

In a historic transition, the Parliament moved into a swanky new complex on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging MPs to forget all past bitterness and start a new chapter and the introduction of the women's reservation bill...

'US should not be part of Trudeau's shameless, cynical action'
'US should not be part of Trudeau's shameless, cynical action'

A US expert has termed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claim of a "potential link" between Indian government agents and the killing of a Khalistani leader a "shameless and cynical action" and urged the United States not be part...

'Biggest challenge for any actor who come from outside is...'
'Biggest challenge for any actor who come from outside is...'

'...is to crack the first project.' 'If you become popular from that, it's a win-win.'

Nirmala, Kharge spar in Rajya Sabha over 'weak women' remark
Nirmala, Kharge spar in Rajya Sabha over 'weak women' remark

Rajya Sabha witnessed heated exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches after Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge made remarks on the manner in which political parties select women candidates from weaker sections and raised the...

How Netflix Finally Got It Right In India
How Netflix Finally Got It Right In India

Its success script: Investing more in local content ecosystem; growing its partnership footprint.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances