Delhi: E-scooter battery explodes while charging

Delhi: E-scooter battery explodes while chargingSeptember 20, 2023 12:00
Representational image
The battery of an e-scooter exploded at a shop in south Delhi's CR Park area, the police said on Wednesday.
No one was injured in the incident, they said.
The police said the shop owner was charging the two-wheeler battery when it exploded around 11.45 pm on Tuesday.
They said the shop is owned by Raju Sahu, a resident of Kalkaji.
TOP STORIES
'US should not be part of Trudeau's shameless, cynical action'
A US expert has termed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claim of a "potential link" between Indian government agents and the killing of a Khalistani leader a "shameless and cynical action" and urged the United States not be part...
Nirmala, Kharge spar in Rajya Sabha over 'weak women' remark
Rajya Sabha witnessed heated exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches after Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge made remarks on the manner in which political parties select women candidates from weaker sections and raised the...