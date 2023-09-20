RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


CWC member picks holes in women's quota bill
September 20, 2023  19:27
Nishikant Dubey
'Nishikant Dubey confirms our worst fears. 

'Women Reservation to shift beyond 2034 Lok Sabha election. 

'If LS elections happen as per normal schedule, women reservation will come in 2039. 

'Nishikant Dubey links the delimitation for women reservation to Article 81(3) and 82. 

'As per these articles, the delimitation will happen after 2031 census. It will take over two years to publish final report of Census 2031. Then Delimitation Commission will be formed, which will take another couple of years. By then, even 2034 Lok Sabha elections will be over!!,' points out CWC member Gurdeep Singh Sappal on X, here, along with a link to the video of Dubey's address in Parliament on the women's quota bill.
