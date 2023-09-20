Crucial meeting on Cauvery row begins in Delhi

A meeting chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Union Ministers and all-party MPs to discuss the Cauvery water-sharing dispute has begun in the national capital today.





The crucial meeting is being attended by deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar, Union Ministers Prahlada Joshi, Shobha Karandlaje, Bhagwant Khooba, Narayanaswamy, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other Supreme Court lawyers.





State Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, Cauvery belt representing MLAs, ministers and legal team are part of the meeting.





During the meeting, measures and decisions that are to be taken to protect the interest of the state in order to effectively manage the difficult situation faced in the issue of Cauvery River water sharing will be discussed.





The conference came after the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) asked Karnataka to release 5000 cusecs of Cauvery Water till September 26.





Karnataka has started the release of the water but continues to challenge CWMA to reduce the required water, citing severe drought in parts of the state. -- ANI

