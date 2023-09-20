RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


CRPF jawan injured in IED blast in Chhattsigarh
September 20, 2023  12:55
Representational image
A Central Reserve Police Force jawan was on Wednesday injured when an improvised explosive device (IED), planted by Naxalites, exploded in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district, a senior police official said.  

The incident took place at around 7.30 am near Kamarguda police camp under the Jagargunda police station area when a squad of CRPF's 231st battalion was out on a search operation, he said.

The IED exploded around a kilometre away from the camp on Sukma-Dantewada inter-district border, resulting in minor splinter injuries on the legs of assistant sub-inspector Sagar Singh Tomar, he said.

The jawan was administered first aid at the camp and was being shifted to a local hospital in Dantewada, the official said.

The blast took place on the strategically important Aranpur (Dantewada)-Jagargunda (Sukma) road, construction of which was recently completed. 
