Canada issues travel advisory for visiting India





Triggering a tense diplomatic standoff earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that India had a role in the killing of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar.





"Avoid all travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir due to the unpredictable security situation. There is a threat of terrorism, militancy, civil unrest and kidnapping. This advisory excludes travelling to or within the Union territory of Ladakh," the Canadian government stated in its travel advisory for India.





"Avoid gatherings and demonstrations," the advisory added.





The advisory was updated after Trudeau said on Tuesday that Ottawa wants New Delhi to address the issue properly, according to CBC News. The Canadian PM added, however, that his country wasn't trying to provoke India by any means.

Amid worsening bilateral ties in the wake of tit-for-tat expulsions over the alleged Indian involvement of a Khalistani leader on its soil, the Canadian government on Tuesday issued a travel advisory, asking his citizens to "exercise a high degree of caution".