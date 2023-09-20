RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bareilly pre-teen questioned after Ram mandir bomb threat
September 20, 2023  14:09
The Ram mandir in Ayodhya
A 12-year-old boy from Bareilly in UP was held for questioning after he made a police call saying the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya would be hit by a bomb, an officer said on Wednesday.

According to the police, on Tuesday, a call was received on the 112 emergency hotline with the caller saying that the Ram Mandir would be bombed on September 21, Thursday.

The call was traced to a boy from a village under Fatehganj (East) police station. The minor had made the call from his father's phone.          

Superintendent of Police (rural) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said the boy and his father were brought to the police station for questioning.

"The boy said that he had seen a video on a social media channel that the Ram temple would be blown up with a bomb on September 21. He said he called 112 only to inform them about it and not to threaten the police," the SP said.

The boy and his father were sent back home after questioning, he said. 
