RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Anil Kapoor moves HC over voice, name infringement
September 20, 2023  10:59
image
Actor Anil Kapoor has moved a suit in the Delhi high court, seeking a permanent injunction restraining the infringement of his publicity/personality rights.

The suit enforces his right against people at large and social media channels, websites, mobile apps for using his name, voice, signature, image or any other attribute which is exclusively identifiable with him for any commercial and/or personal gain without his consent. 

The bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh is to hear the matter shortly.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why So Cute Malavika?
Why So Cute Malavika?

When it comes to comfy styles, Malavika Sreenath takes home the prize.

Shaheen Shah Afridi Is Bowled!
Shaheen Shah Afridi Is Bowled!

On Tuesday, the 6' 6" Pakistan fast bowlers was bowled over yet again by Ansha Afridi, whose dad Shahid played some cricket in his day :)

New Zealand pacer Southee unlikely for World Cup?
New Zealand pacer Southee unlikely for World Cup?

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee will undergo thumb surgery on Thursday and a decision on his participation in the upcoming World Cup in India will be taken next week.

'Welcome Home Bappa,' Says Bollywood
'Welcome Home Bappa,' Says Bollywood

Bollywood stars welcomed Lord Ganesha into their homes with love and fanfare and posted beautiful pictures on social media.

Govt seeks to allay concern over 'retaliatory' duty cut on US apples
Govt seeks to allay concern over 'retaliatory' duty cut on US apples

India's recent move to remove additional 'retaliatory' duty on eight products from the United States (US), including apples and walnuts, would not have any negative impact on the domestic producers, the government clarified, even as the...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances