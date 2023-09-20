Anil Kapoor moves HC over voice, name infringement





The suit enforces his right against people at large and social media channels, websites, mobile apps for using his name, voice, signature, image or any other attribute which is exclusively identifiable with him for any commercial and/or personal gain without his consent.





The bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh is to hear the matter shortly.

Actor Anil Kapoor has moved a suit in the Delhi high court, seeking a permanent injunction restraining the infringement of his publicity/personality rights.