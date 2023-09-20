RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
107-kg silver Ganesh idol draws crowds in Maha's Jalna
September 20, 2023  20:25
File image
File image
People in Jalna city of Maharashtra are flocking to a pandal to take darshan of Lord Ganesh's idol which is made up of 107 kg silver. 

The idol, installed at a public pandal near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue, is crafted in pure silver and stands five-and-a-half feet tall, an office-bearer of the organiser mandal said, adding that it costs Rs 90 lakh. 

The casting of this idol began nearly six months ago, said Yogesh Mandhani. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Panghal stuns reigning world champion Parrish, enters semis
Panghal stuns reigning world champion Parrish, enters semis

Antim Panghal shocked reigning champion Olivia Dominique Parrish en route to the World Championship semifinals.

Entities may get a year to comply with data protection norms
Entities may get a year to comply with data protection norms

Entities may be given about a year to tune their systems to comply with norms of Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters on the...

Champions League PIX: Man City, Barcelona score big wins
Champions League PIX: Man City, Barcelona score big wins

A summary of the opening day's action in the UEFA Champions league on Tuesday.

How Netflix Finally Got It Right In India
How Netflix Finally Got It Right In India

Its success script: Investing more in local content ecosystem; growing its partnership footprint.

India football coach hails his 'heroes' despite China drubbing
India football coach hails his 'heroes' despite China drubbing

Indian football team's head coach Igor Stimac said his second-string men's team "ran out of gas" in the second half against China.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances