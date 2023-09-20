107-kg silver Ganesh idol draws crowds in Maha's Jalna





The idol, installed at a public pandal near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue, is crafted in pure silver and stands five-and-a-half feet tall, an office-bearer of the organiser mandal said, adding that it costs Rs 90 lakh.





The casting of this idol began nearly six months ago, said Yogesh Mandhani. -- PTI

People in Jalna city of Maharashtra are flocking to a pandal to take darshan of Lord Ganesh's idol which is made up of 107 kg silver.