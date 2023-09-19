RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Women's quota bill tabled in Lok Sabha
September 19, 2023  14:23
image
In the Lok Sabha of the new Parliament building, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal tables the Women's Reservation Bill.  -- ANI
