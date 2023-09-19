Women's quota bill tabled in Lok Sabha

Women's quota bill tabled in Lok SabhaSeptember 19, 2023 14:23
In the Lok Sabha of the new Parliament building, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal tables the Women's Reservation Bill. -- ANI
TOP STORIES
2 bodies, including one of soldier, found in Anantnag on Day 6 of op
Security forces found two bodies from the Gadole forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on the sixth day of an anti-terror operation on Monday even as Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha vowed to avenge the death of three...