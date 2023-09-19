RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Suicide prank goes wrong, teen dies in UP
September 19, 2023  16:43
A suicide prank by a 13-year-old boy in Jalaun went too far when he was playing with a noose which accidentally got tightened, leading to his death, police said on Tuesday.

The teenager's mother, who is blind, was unable to come to his rescue, they added.

The incident took place on Sunday in Kanshiram colony of the Orai area in  Jalaun when Jayesh (13) was playing along with his younger sisters Mahak and Aastha, police outpost in-charge of Kanshiram colony Mohammad Arif said.

According to Arif, Jayesh, while playing had put a piece of cloth over his eyes and then put a noose using a rope around his neck.

The rope was tied to a window. The boy was sitting on a small table and fell down when the table accidentally got pushed while playing. As a result, the noose got tightened around Jayesh's neck and he died, Arif added.

According to the local residents and police, the children's mother Sangita was heard saying that had she been able to see, her son would not have died.   -- PTI
