SRK brings Ganpati Bappa home

SRK brings Ganpati Bappa homeSeptember 19, 2023 21:10
Pic: iamsrk/X
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan welcomed Lord Ganesha at his residence Mannat in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday.
Sharing a picture of the Ganesha idol, SRK took to Instagram and expressed his festive greetings to all.
"Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!!!" he wrote.
