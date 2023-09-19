RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SRK brings Ganpati Bappa home
September 19, 2023  21:10
Pic: iamsrk/X
Pic: iamsrk/X
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan welcomed Lord Ganesha at his residence Mannat in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday. 

Sharing a picture of the Ganesha idol, SRK took to Instagram and expressed his festive greetings to all. 

"Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!!!" he wrote.
