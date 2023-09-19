RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


So much to learn: Varun Gandhi on his mother's Parl address
September 19, 2023  15:36
Maneka Gandhi
Maneka Gandhi
"I am proud to be a part of this moment when government under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has undertaken to repair the deep rooted asymmetry, and to give an equal share in the future of India to all us women," Maneka Gandhi, BJP member of Parliament from Sultanpur, said at a function held on Tuesday in the Central Hall to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India.

Her son Varun Gandhi, BJP MP from Pilibhit, was clearly even more proud of his mother. 

"There is so much to learn from this graceful and dignified address by my mother Smt @manekagandhibjp ji, as she opens the special session as the senior-most elected Member of Parliament in the country," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).
