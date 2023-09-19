Rajini gets 'golden ticket' for ICC World Cup

Rajini gets 'golden ticket' for ICC World CupSeptember 19, 2023 19:53
Rajinikanth with Jay Shah. Pic: BCCI/X
Superstar Rajinikanth will "grace' next month's ICC World Cup as a "distinguished guest," the BCCI said on Tuesday, while extending him the Golden Ticket that allows unhindered access during the multi-country tournament.
BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah presented the Golden Ticket to the top star, BCCI said on its X handle, sharing a photo of the two.
"The Phenomenon Beyond Cinema! The BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah presented the golden ticket to Shri @rajinikanth, the true embodiment of charisma and cinematic brilliance.
The legendary actor has left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions, transcending language and culture," it said.
"We are thrilled to announce that Thalaiva will grace the @ICC @cricketworldcup 2023 as our distinguished guest and will light up the biggest cricketing spectacle with his presence. #GoldenTicket," BCCI added.
The marquee tournament will kick off in Ahmedabad on October 5, with the 2019 edition finalists -- England and New Zealand -- facing off in the inaugural tie.
The golden tickets are a promotional strategy used by the BCCI for the showpiece event it is hosting, with the recipients granted VIP treatment during World Cup matches.
