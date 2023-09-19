RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Proud of the moment when women get equal share in India's future: Maneka
September 19, 2023  13:33
image
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Maneka Gandhi on Tuesday said she is proud to be part of the moment when the government will be giving women 'an equal share in future of India'.

Maneka Gandhi, who has served as minister for women and child development in past, talked about the power of the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' slogan of the government, and social schemes like Jan Dhan and Ujjwala Yojana.

"I am proud to be a part of this moment when government under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has undertaken to repair the deep rooted asymmetry, and to give an equal share in the future of India to all us women," Maneka Gandhi said at a function held in the Central Hall to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India.

She said Prime Minister Modi did not see people as mere statistics, but in light of their needs.

"Opening bank accounts, giving dignity in form of toilets, home water tap, building houses for the poor, gas cylinders, giving young people loans, skilling them, protecting them through the pandemic... " she said.

The senior Parliamentarian said she entered Parliament at age of 32, nine years after her husband Sanjay Gandhi's death, and has spent most of her adult life in this Parliament building.

"I have seen seven prime ministers and shaping of grand history," she said. 

Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Tuesday gathered in the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament building for a function to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

It's up to management to keep bowler fresh and in rhythm: Chahar
It's up to management to keep bowler fresh and in rhythm: Chahar

Chahar also lauded speedster Mohammed Siraj for his record-shattering spell in the Asia Cup and added that the Indian pace attack being in a good shape helps Men in Blue's chances at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Lok Sabha proceedings begin in new Parliament building
Lok Sabha proceedings begin in new Parliament building

Lok Sabha proceedings on Tuesday began in the new Parliament building, located adjacent to the old one, starting a new chapter in the parliamentary history of India.

Modi suggests this name for old Parliament building
Modi suggests this name for old Parliament building

The old Parliament building should be named 'Samvidhan Sadan', Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested on Tuesday.

Mid-, smallcap stocks overheated; rally an irrational exuberance: Analysts
Mid-, smallcap stocks overheated; rally an irrational exuberance: Analysts

The recent rally in small and midcap (SMID) stocks is not backed by fundamentals and is a case of irrational exuberance, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in a recent report. The fundamentals of most of these companies have,...

Equity MF inflows hit 5-month high on record SIP run, easing outflows
Equity MF inflows hit 5-month high on record SIP run, easing outflows

The net inflows into active equity mutual fund (MF) schemes registered more than a twofold month-on-month rise in August, crossing Rs 20,000 crore, the highest in five months. This rise in net inflows was boosted by an 18 per cent...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances