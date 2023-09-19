RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PM Modi greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi
September 19, 2023  09:31
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and wished that the festival brings good luck, success and prosperity in the lives of all. 

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the country to mark the birth of the god of wisdom, who is worshipped before beginning anything new. 

"Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to my family members across the country. May this holy festival associated with the worship of 'Vighnaharta-Vinayak' bring good luck, success and prosperity in the lives of all of you. Ganpati Bappa Morya!" Modi said in a post on X. -- PTI
