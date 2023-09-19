RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Not looking to 'provoke' India, but...: Trudeau
September 19, 2023  20:00
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said he was not looking to 'provoke' India or 'escalate' tensions, but urged New Delhi to take the killing of a Sikh separatist leader with the 'utmost seriousness'.

Trudeau's comments came hours after Canada and India expelled a senior diplomat each following his allegations about the involvement of 'agents of the Indian government' in the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

He said the Indian government needs to 'take this matter with the utmost seriousness'.

"We are doing that. We are not looking to provoke or escalate," he told reporters.

"We want to work with the government of India to lay everything clear and to ensure there are proper processes."

Nijjar, 45, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and one of India's most-wanted terrorists who carried a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen outside a Gurdwara in Surrey in the western Canadian province of British Columbia on June 18.  -- PTI
