Normal life hit in Imphal Valley as Meira Paibi, local clubs call for 48-hr bandh





Markets and commercial establishments remained closed and few vehicles plied the roads on Tuesday morning.





On Monday, Meira Paibis blocked several important roads at Khurai and Kongba in Imphal East district, Kakwa in Imphal West district, Nambol in Bishnupur district and parts of Thoubal district demanding the release of the youths.





Manipur Police had arrested five persons on Saturday for carrying sophisticated weapons and donning camouflage uniforms.





In a statement, police said the five had been produced before the judicial magistrate and remanded to police custody.





Yumnam Hitler, president of All Langthabal Kendra United Clubs Coordinating Committee, said, "The five arrested youths are civilians and village volunteers who have been guarding their respective villages from attacks by Kuki Zo militants as security forces have failed to do their job properly. We want them to be released unconditionally."





"The agitation will intensify if the government fails to release them," Yumnam added. -- PTI

