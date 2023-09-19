RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


New building designated as Parliament House
September 19, 2023  10:09
The new building of Parliament will be hereon designated as the Parliament House of India, stated a Gazette notification issued on Tuesday. 

"The Speaker, Lok Sabha, is pleased to notify the new building of Parliament situated in the precincts of Parliament House on plot number 118, New Delhi, east of the existing Parliament House with Raisina Road to the south, and Red Cross Road to the north, to be hereon, designated as the Parliament House of India," said the statement. 
