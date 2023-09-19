RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mumbai police issue traffic advisory for Ganeshotsav, curbs on heavy vehicles
September 19, 2023  08:17
Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, also known as Ganeshotsav, the Mumbai police on Sunday said it has made special traffic arrangements to avoid congestion and logjams on roads during the festivities from September 19 to 29.  

The Mumbai police released a press note sharing details of elaborate arrangements to keep traffic moving during the festivities, including diversions, no-entry points and alternate routes.  

A total of 13,726 police personnel will be deployed across Mumbai during the Ganesh festival, police informed.  

Further, according to the media release issued by the police, a complete ban will be enforced on the movement of all types of heavy commercial vehicles and private buses in South Mumbai.  

Meanwhile, with just a day left for the Ganesh Chaturthi, there was an air of celebration and festive fervour not just in Maharashtra but across the country, on Monday.  

Across Ganesh pandals or mandals in Maharashtra, devotees are eagerly awaiting the arrival of 'Gajanana'.  

Locals are also busy decorating their homes with flowers and rangoli designs while also bringing idols of Lord Ganesha into their homes. -- ANI
