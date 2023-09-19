Mumbai police issue traffic advisory for Ganeshotsav, curbs on heavy vehicles





The Mumbai police released a press note sharing details of elaborate arrangements to keep traffic moving during the festivities, including diversions, no-entry points and alternate routes.





A total of 13,726 police personnel will be deployed across Mumbai during the Ganesh festival, police informed.





Further, according to the media release issued by the police, a complete ban will be enforced on the movement of all types of heavy commercial vehicles and private buses in South Mumbai.





Meanwhile, with just a day left for the Ganesh Chaturthi, there was an air of celebration and festive fervour not just in Maharashtra but across the country, on Monday.





Across Ganesh pandals or mandals in Maharashtra, devotees are eagerly awaiting the arrival of 'Gajanana'.





Locals are also busy decorating their homes with flowers and rangoli designs while also bringing idols of Lord Ganesha into their homes. -- ANI

