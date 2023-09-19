Mumbai gears up for Ganesh Chaturthi festivities

A total of 2,729 'sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandals' have been given permission for organising public Ganesh festivities from Tuesday by erecting 'pandals'.





These are from the 3,767 applications its had received from various outfits till September 18, a release from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation informed on Monday.





Of these, 373 were rejected after inspection, comprising 330 at the level of assistant engineers, 26 by the traffic police, 11 by the local police stations and six by assistant commissioners, it said.





Apart from these, 665 applications were found to be duplicate, it added.





The release said preparations for the festival have been completed by conducting a special drive that included checking pandal premises, idol immersion routes and spots.





Every pandal has been given two bins for segregation of wet and dry waste, while 191 artificial and 69 natural lakes have been earmarked for immersion, it added.





Work on filling potholes, pruning of trees, cleaning of areas, as well as deployment of medical, 'nirmalya' and life guard teams have been completed, the civic body said.





The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation further said a special cleanliness drive was undertaken in Mumbai on Sunday as a part of the Union government's 'Indian Cleanliness League 2.0', an intercity cleanliness competition.





Ganesh festivities are the most patronised in Mumbai, with thousands of people visiting pandals and also keeping idols at home.





From the launch of Chandrayaan-3 to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, Ganesh mandals in Mumbai have gone all out with the themes for their pandals for the Ganpati festival, which begins on September 19 and culminates on September 28.





Mumbaikars have been thronging the popular shopping spots of the city at Dadar, Crawford Market, and Lohar Chawl, to buy decor items, flowers, and puja materials among other festival paraphernalia.





People are in for a visual treat this year, as the city's Ganpati mandals have come up with fascinating thematic decorations for their pandals.





Pandal-hoppers will get to see themes of the Chandrayaan-3 launch, Ayodhya Ram Temple, and the 350th anniversary of the coronation of warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, showcased by big mandals in the city.





While a majority of the big mandals have already brought their idols to the pandals in grand processions over the last few weeks, household 'bappas' will make their way home to the beat of drums and happy chants on Tuesday.





A large number of devotees are expected to visit Lalbaug in central Mumbai to catch a glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the most celebrated Ganeshas of the city, followed by GSB Seva Mandal's Ganpati in Matunga, which is considered the richest and known for its grandeur.





Other famous Ganesh mandals are in Chinchpokli, Ganesh Gully and Tejukaya.





Apart from these, people will also get to see the city's tallest Ganesha at 45 feet in the Khetwadi area of Girgaum. -- PTI





IMAGE: An idol of Lord Ganesha is placed on the Mumbaicha Raja pandal for the upcoming 11 day celebration of the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

