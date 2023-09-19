Modi's remarks in Parliament insult to Telangana: Rahul

Modi's remarks in Parliament insult to Telangana: RahulSeptember 19, 2023 16:52
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged disrespectful remarks in Parliament on Telangana martyrs and their sacrifices are nothing but insulting the state's existence and self-respect, All India Congress Committee leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday.
In a message posted on X (formerly twitter) in Telugu, Gandhi said, Prime Minister Modi's disrespecting speech on the martyrs of Telangana and their sacrifices is an insult to Telangana's existence and self-respect.
During his address in Parliament on Monday, Modi lamented that Telangana being carved out of Andhra Pradesh only led to bitterness and bloodshed in both the states.
Taking exceptions to PM's remarks, Telangana Minister and Bharata Rashtra Samiti working president K T Rama Rao had described it as disparaging and said they reflect the PM's utter disregard for historical facts. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Bill on EC appointments may not be taken up in this session: Sources
Several opposition leaders on Sunday criticised the bill on the appointment and service conditions of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners at an all-party meeting as "anti-Constitution" and "anti-democratic",...
Moving to new Parliament building: Here's what will happen today
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead a function in the Central Hall of Parliament on Tuesday to celebrate the country's rich parliamentary legacy and resolve to make...