RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Modi's remarks in Parliament insult to Telangana: Rahul
September 19, 2023  16:52
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged disrespectful remarks in Parliament on Telangana martyrs and their sacrifices are nothing but insulting the state's existence and self-respect, All India Congress Committee leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday.

In a message posted on X (formerly twitter) in Telugu, Gandhi said, Prime Minister Modi's disrespecting speech on the martyrs of Telangana and their sacrifices is an insult to Telangana's existence and self-respect.

During his address in Parliament on Monday, Modi lamented that Telangana being carved out of Andhra Pradesh only led to bitterness and bloodshed in both the states.

Taking exceptions to PM's remarks, Telangana Minister and Bharata Rashtra Samiti working president K T Rama Rao had described it as disparaging and said they reflect the PM's utter disregard for historical facts.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Will Ashwin Be Picked For World Cup?
Will Ashwin Be Picked For World Cup?

That depends on Axar Patel's recovery from injury.

Court rejects Naresh Goyal's plea for personal doctor, home-cooked food
Court rejects Naresh Goyal's plea for personal doctor, home-cooked food

A special court in Mumbai on Monday rejected Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's applications seeking medical checkup by his personal doctor on regular basis and home-cooked food inside prison.

'With guys like Ashwin, lack of game time isn't a concern'
'With guys like Ashwin, lack of game time isn't a concern'

Ravichandran Ashwin finds himself in contention for a World Cup spot despite lack of game time but it doesn't concern skipper Rohit Sharma one bit.

Bill on EC appointments may not be taken up in this session: Sources
Bill on EC appointments may not be taken up in this session: Sources

Several opposition leaders on Sunday criticised the bill on the appointment and service conditions of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners at an all-party meeting as "anti-Constitution" and "anti-democratic",...

Moving to new Parliament building: Here's what will happen today
Moving to new Parliament building: Here's what will happen today

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead a function in the Central Hall of Parliament on Tuesday to celebrate the country's rich parliamentary legacy and resolve to make...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances