Lok Sabha adjourns till September 20

Lok Sabha adjourns till September 20September 19, 2023 15:14
Lok Sabha has been adjourned till September 20 after Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the new Women's Reservation Bill.
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the bill in the first sitting of Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building.
The bill has been named 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam'.
Introducing the bill in the house the minister said, "This bill is in relation to women empowerment. By amending Article 239AA of the Constitution, 33% of seats will be reserved for women in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. Article 330A reservations of seats for SC/ST in the House of people."
Meghwal said that once the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is passed, the number of seats for women in Lok Sabha will increase to 181.
Discussion for passing of the Bill in the House will be taken up on Wednesday, September 20.
The Bill will be taken up in Rajya Sabha on September 21 government sources said. -- ANI
