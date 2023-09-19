RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Karnataka releases 5000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu
September 19, 2023  10:19
image
The Karnataka government on Tuesday released five thousand cusecs of water from Krishna Raja Sagara dam in the Mandya district to Tamil Nadu for next 15 days.  

"The water release started on Monday night," officials said.  

This came following the order of Cauvery Water Management Authority asking Karnataka to continue supply of 5000 cusecs for next 15 days with effect from September 13.  

This was decided at the meeting of the CWMA, held in the national capital on Monday.  

"Karnataka releases 5,000 cusecs of water from KRS dam to Tamil Nadu following an order by CWMA," officials said.  

After the meeting, CWMA, in a press note said, "Taking note of the severity of the drought in the Cauvery basin of Karnataka, which has been increasing and enlarging putting at a greater risk even the drinking water needs and minimum needs of irrigation, Karnataka made submissions that it is not in a position to release the water unless the inflows into the reservoirs improves."  

In turn, Tamil Nadu urged for releasing a total 12,500 cusecs of water (which is inclusive of backlog of 6,500 cusecs) for next 15 days. 

Finally, CWMA duly upholding the recommendations of CWRC has ordered that Karnataka has to ensure 5000 cusecs realisation at Biligundlu for the next 15 days as indicated by CWRC, effective from September 13, it added.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Nijjar killing row: India expels Canadian diplomat in reciprocal move
Nijjar killing row: India expels Canadian diplomat in reciprocal move

The Canadian high commissioner to India was summoned to the ministry of external affairs and informed about the decision to expel the senior Canadian diplomat.

How diplomatic row with Canada will test Indo-US ties
How diplomatic row with Canada will test Indo-US ties

Experts say Canada's allegations regarding the Indian government's involvement in the fatal shooting of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada 'could be most significant test of strength of US-India partnership since...

It is ours, apna hai: Sonia Gandhi on women's reservation bill
It is ours, apna hai: Sonia Gandhi on women's reservation bill

The Congress on Monday said it welcomed the reported move as the party has been raising the demand for long.

Teen rifle shooter Nischal wins silver at Rio World Cup
Teen rifle shooter Nischal wins silver at Rio World Cup

Young Indian shooter Nischal won the silver medal in the women's 50 metre Rifle 3 Positions at the ISSF World Cup, in Rio De Janeiro, on Monday. It was India's second medal on the concluding day of the tournament.

New building designated as Parliament House of India
New building designated as Parliament House of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led parliamentarians across party lines in bidding farewell to the old Parliament building on Monday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances