Karnataka releases 5000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu





"The water release started on Monday night," officials said.





This came following the order of Cauvery Water Management Authority asking Karnataka to continue supply of 5000 cusecs for next 15 days with effect from September 13.





This was decided at the meeting of the CWMA, held in the national capital on Monday.





"Karnataka releases 5,000 cusecs of water from KRS dam to Tamil Nadu following an order by CWMA," officials said.





After the meeting, CWMA, in a press note said, "Taking note of the severity of the drought in the Cauvery basin of Karnataka, which has been increasing and enlarging putting at a greater risk even the drinking water needs and minimum needs of irrigation, Karnataka made submissions that it is not in a position to release the water unless the inflows into the reservoirs improves."





In turn, Tamil Nadu urged for releasing a total 12,500 cusecs of water (which is inclusive of backlog of 6,500 cusecs) for next 15 days.





Finally, CWMA duly upholding the recommendations of CWRC has ordered that Karnataka has to ensure 5000 cusecs realisation at Biligundlu for the next 15 days as indicated by CWRC, effective from September 13, it added. -- ANI

The Karnataka government on Tuesday released five thousand cusecs of water from Krishna Raja Sagara dam in the Mandya district to Tamil Nadu for next 15 days.