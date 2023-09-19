RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India rejects Canada charges on Khalistani's killing
September 19, 2023  09:01
Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar
India on Tuesday rejected the allegations by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding the Indian government's involvement in the fatal shooting of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. 

In a statement the ministry of external affairs termed the allegations 'absurd 'and 'motivated'.

"We have seen and reject the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their Foreign Minister' said the MEA in an official statement. 

"Allegations of the Indian government's "involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated' the release added. 

"Similar allegations were made by the Canadian Prime Minister to our Prime Minister and were completely rejected," said the official release. 

The release said India is a democratic polity with a strong commitment to the rule of law. 

"Such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The inaction of the Canadian Government on this matter has been a long-standing and continuing concern," it added. 

The release states that Canadian political figures have openly expressed sympathy for such elementsand that remain a matter of deep concern. -- ANI
