In new Parl, Modi announces women's quota bill

In new Parl, Modi announces women's quota billSeptember 19, 2023 14:11
As Lok Sabha convened in the new Parliament building for the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Union Cabinet gave approval to women's reservation bill on Monday.
"The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' will ensure more women become members of Parliament, assemblies," said Modi on women's reservation bill.
"We want that more and more women join the development process of the country. The world has recognised the women-led development process in country. The world is witnessing contribution made by Indian women in different aspects of life from sports to startups," Modi said. -- PTI
