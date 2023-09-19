RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Differently-abled woman killed for refusing to marry man, body hanged from tree in Raj
September 19, 2023  08:22
image
A differently-abled woman was allegedly killed and her body hanged from a tree in the Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan by a man for refusing to marry him, the police said on Monday. 

The body of the girl was found hanging from a tree in a forested area near Khuntgarh village in Devgarh, they said. 

Superintendent of police Amit Kumar said the police have arrested accused Kuldeep Gehlot. 

The SP said that on Friday, the deceased's maternal uncle reported to the Dhamotar police station that his differently-abled niece had gone somewhere without informing anyone at home. 

Meanwhile, the body of a girl was found hanging from a tree the next day. Bhanwarlal identified it as that of his niece, police said. 

The SP said a special team was formed by the police which with the technical support of the cyber cell and after initial interrogation arrested Kuldeep Gehlot. 

He said the accused had taken the woman to the forest area and pressured her to get married to him. 

But she refused, following which they had a fight and Gehlot allegedly strangulated her to death and and hanged the body on a tree with the help of her scarf. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cabinet meets amid buzz over 'historic decisions'
Cabinet meets amid buzz over 'historic decisions'

Earlier in the day while addressing the media ahead of the session, PM Modi had said that this Parliament session may be of short duration but is big on occasion, and is of 'historic decisions'.

Go Traditional On Ganeshotsav
Go Traditional On Ganeshotsav

Dip your toes in traditional styles as you go pandal hopping.

New SC plea says Adani probe panel members have conflict of interest
New SC plea says Adani probe panel members have conflict of interest

An expert committee, set up by the Supreme Court to probe allegations against the Adani group following a bombshell report from a US short seller, has members with potential conflict of interest, a fresh petition filed in the apex court...

Who Alia Partied With Over The Weekend
Who Alia Partied With Over The Weekend

Monica, O My Darling Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor threw a birthday bash in Mumbai over the weekend, and her bestie Alia Bhatt made sure to party hard with her.

'With guys like Ashwin, lack of game time isn't a concern'
'With guys like Ashwin, lack of game time isn't a concern'

Ravichandran Ashwin finds himself in contention for a World Cup spot despite lack of game time but it doesn't concern skipper Rohit Sharma one bit.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances