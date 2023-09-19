RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Country's interests paramount: Cong on Canada row
September 19, 2023  13:52
image
The Congress on Tuesday said the country's interests and concerns must be kept paramount and its fight against terrorism has to be uncompromising, amid a row between India and Canada over the killing of a Khalistani separatist leader in that country.

India announced the expulsion of a Canadian diplomat on Thursday hours after Canada asked an Indian official to leave that country, citing a 'potential' Indian link to the killing of the separatist leader in June.

'The Indian National Congress has always believed that our country's fight against terrorism has to be uncompromising, especially when terrorism threatens India's sovereignty, unity and integrity,' Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

'Our country's interests and concerns must be kept paramount at all times,' he added.

India has rejected outright as 'baseless' and 'motivated' Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claim of a 'potential link' between Indian government agents and the killing of a Khalistani separatist leader and sought prompt legal action against anti-India elements operating from Canada.

After Trudeau made the comments in the Canadian Parliament, his Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced that a top Indian diplomat had been expelled from Canada.

Joly's office said the diplomat is Pavan Kumar Rai, the head of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), according to Canadian broadcaster CBC News. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Leave India in 5 days: Delhi tells Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat move
Leave India in 5 days: Delhi tells Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat move

The Canadian high commissioner to India was summoned to the ministry of external affairs and informed about the decision to expel the senior Canadian diplomat.

Harmanpreet-led men's hockey team leaves for Asiad
Harmanpreet-led men's hockey team leaves for Asiad

The Indian men's hockey team is looking to extend its impressive run at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, beginning September 23.

Aditya L1 spacecraft begins new trajectory to Sun-Earth L1 point
Aditya L1 spacecraft begins new trajectory to Sun-Earth L1 point

The Trans-Lagrangian Point 1 Insertion manoeuvre marks the beginning of the spacecraft's about 110-day trajectory to the destination around the L1 Lagrange point, a balanced gravitational location between the Earth and the Sun.

The Family That Makes Ganeshas
The Family That Makes Ganeshas

'We are called artists, just like the film people and dancers and actors. But there's a very little value to what we do as artists.'

New building designated as Parliament House of India
New building designated as Parliament House of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led parliamentarians across party lines in bidding farewell to the old Parliament building on Monday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances