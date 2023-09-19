RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Canada expels Indian envoy over Khalistani's killing
September 19, 2023  08:06
Wanted Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar/Twitter
Wanted Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar/Twitter
Signalling a further souring of bilateral ties, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Monday said an Indian diplomat in the country had been expelled, Al Jazeera reported.  

The expulsion comes in light of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement alleging an Indian hand in the killing of wanted Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.  

Joly said the Canadian government had expelled an Indian diplomat over allegations of the country's involvement in the killing of the Khalistani leader, according to Al Jazeera.  

However, she did not provide any further details on the diplomat's name or the place from where he was expelled, according to the report. 

"We see this possible breach of sovereignty as completely unacceptable, and so, that is also why we're coming (out) with this information (of the expulsion of the Indian diplomat) today,' Joly said at a news conference, Al Jazeera reported.  

Earlier, on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of being behind the fatal shooting of the wanted Khalistani leader, CBC News reported. Nijjar was gunned down outside a gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada's Surrey, BC on June 18. 

According to CBC News, Canada, Trudeau said his country's national security officials had reasons to believe that "agents of the Indian government" carried out the killing of the Canadian citizen, who also served as the president of Surrey's Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara. 

"Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar," Trudeau said. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Aditya L1 spacecraft begins new trajectory to Sun-Earth L1 point
Aditya L1 spacecraft begins new trajectory to Sun-Earth L1 point

The Trans-Lagrangian Point 1 Insertion manoeuvre marks the beginning of the spacecraft's about 110-day trajectory to the destination around the L1 Lagrange point, a balanced gravitational location between the Earth and the Sun.

Go Traditional On Ganeshotsav
Go Traditional On Ganeshotsav

Dip your toes in traditional styles as you go pandal hopping.

Will Ashwin Be Picked For World Cup?
Will Ashwin Be Picked For World Cup?

That depends on Axar Patel's recovery from injury.

Canada expels Indian diplomat over killing of Khalistani leader Nijjar
Canada expels Indian diplomat over killing of Khalistani leader Nijjar

The expulsion comes in light of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement alleging an Indian hand in the killing of wanted Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Why Kuldeep was not picked for first two Australia ODIs...
Why Kuldeep was not picked for first two Australia ODIs...

Rohit Sharma explained the reason for leaving out Kuldeep Yadav from India's squad for the first two matches of the upcoming ODI series against Australia, saying the team management does not want to expose him before the ODI World Cup,...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances