boAt pulls out of Canadian-Punjabi singer's tour
September 19, 2023  21:54
image
Consumer electronics company boAt on Tuesday said it has decided to withdraw the sponsorship of Canada-based Punjabi singer Shubh's upcoming tour to India over certain remarks he made earlier this year. 

"At boAt, while our commitment to the incredible music community runs deep, we are first and foremost a true Indian brand. Therefore, when we became aware of the remarks made by artist Shubh earlier this year, we chose to withdraw our sponsorship from the tour," the company said in a post on social media platform X. 

Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha has raised objections claiming that Shubh allegedly showed support for Khalistanis by posting a distorted map of Kashmir. 

Shubhneet Singh, popularly known as Shubh, is scheduled to perform during the Cruise Control 4.0 event in Mumbai from September 23-25. 

Cricketer Virat Kohli had recently unfollowed Shubh on Instagram. 

The announcement by boAt came on a day when tensions between Canada and India flared up after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged the involvement of "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of a prominent Sikh separatist leader in Surrey in June, a claim outright rejected by New Delhi as "absurd" and "motivated". 

Canada and India have expelled a senior diplomat each amid the escalation of the tensions.
