RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Amid Canada row, UK says trade talks with India on
September 19, 2023  21:25
image
The United Kingdom government said on Tuesday that the 'serious allegations' over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada will not impact its own ongoing trade negotiations with India.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesperson at 10 Downing Street in London was asked about the impact the India-Canada diplomatic row may have on India-UK bilateral relations, after a government spokesperson said the UK remains in 'close touch' with the Canadian authorities over the issue.

India and the UK have been negotiating a free trade agreement (FTA) since last year, completing 12 rounds towards a pact aimed at significantly enhancing the estimated GBP 36-billion bilateral trade partnership.

"Work on the trade negotiations will continue as before," Sunak's spokesperson told reporters.

The Canadian authorities will conduct their work which we're not going to pre-empt, the spokesperson said.

Asked whether it was appropriate to pursue a trade deal given the allegations, the PM's spokesperson said 'it's important not to get ahead of the work that our Canadian partners are doing in regard to this allegation'.

"India have put out their own statement on this. For our part, when we have concerns with countries we're negotiating trade deals with, we'll raise them directly," the spokesperson said, adding that the UK was  not looking to conflate these issues.

It follows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement in Parliament on Monday that the authorities are 'actively pursuing credible allegations' related to Indian government involvement in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Chief of Khalistan Tiger Force and a designated terrorist, in British Columbia in June.    -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Champion shooter Rudrankksh aims for consistency at Asiad
Champion shooter Rudrankksh aims for consistency at Asiad

He said shooting sport has become much more than just aiming at the target and pulling the trigger.

MotoGP India: Visa hassles for champ Marc Marquez, others
MotoGP India: Visa hassles for champ Marc Marquez, others

Former MotoGP rider Capirossi pleased with BIC ahead of inaugural race

Canada a hotbed of separatists, requests for deportation ignored: India
Canada a hotbed of separatists, requests for deportation ignored: India

At least nine separatist organisations supporting terror groups have their bases in Canada and despite multiple deportation requests Ottawa has taken no action against those involved in heinous crimes, including the killing of popular...

Women's bill: Cong claims credit, Shah says 'tokenism'
Women's bill: Cong claims credit, Shah says 'tokenism'

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday sought to give credit to his party for the women's reservation bill but Home Minister Amit Shah refuted his claim, saying that the legislation brought by the Manmohan Singh government had...

Expansion, value unlocking key triggers for NTPC
Expansion, value unlocking key triggers for NTPC

The power sector is always strongly correlated to economic activity and is receiving its share of investor attention as India's post-Covid-19 recovery continues. India's leading integrated power producer, the public sector undertaking...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances