Actor Vijay Antony's daughter found hanging in Chennai home





The 16-year-old was found hanging in her Teynampet residence in the small hours and was rushed to a city hospital where she was declared brought dead' by the doctors. She is among the two daughters of Antony and was studying in Class 12 at a private school in Chennai.





A case of unnatural death was registered, and investigation is on, they said.





Reacting to her demise, veteran actor R Sarathkumar said, "The news of the untimely and unfortunate demise of the daughter of @vijayantony and Fatima is shocking beyond imaginations. No amount of consoling and condolences can replace the everlasting grief of Vijay Antony and Fatima." -- PTI

The teenaged daughter of popular actor and music director Vijay Antony died on Tuesday allegedly by suicide at her residence in Chennai, said the police.