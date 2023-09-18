RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


We told you first: Parliament to shift on Sep 19
September 18, 2023  11:43
John Brittas
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla announced today that Parliament will move to the new building on Ganesh Chaturthi, September 19, a piece of news that gladdened our hearts for more than one reason.

For, just four days ago, journalist turned CPM's Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas told Rediff.com's Shobha Warrier the exact same thing.

"My information is that first, we will have a session in the current Parliament and on the second day -- Ganesh Chaturthi, which is an auspicious day for them -- they will shift to the new parliament," Brittas said in the interview, here.
