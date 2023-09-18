RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Union Cabinet meets amid speculation over agenda
September 18, 2023  19:40
Representational image
Representational image
The Union Cabinet met in New Delhi on Monday, the first day of the special session of Parliament, amid speculation that it may clear some important legislative proposals. 

There was no official word on the agenda items before the Cabinet, the meeting of which is being chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Ever since it was announced that the Parliament session would be held from September 18-22, there has been speculation on various bills, including the women's reservation bill, that may come up during the session.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ashwin picked for Australia ODIs; Rohit, Kohli rested for first 2 games
Ashwin picked for Australia ODIs; Rohit, Kohli rested for first 2 games

Ravichandran Ashwin's World Cup hopes got a big boost after he was picked in the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia.

Parliament set to meet in new building tomorrow
Parliament set to meet in new building tomorrow

The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha will meet again on Tuesday afternoon in the new Parliament building, with Speaker of the Lower House Om Birla urging the members to abstain from 'organised disruptions' and 'carrying placards' in the new...

SC junks petition seeking one 'constitutional religion'
SC junks petition seeking one 'constitutional religion'

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking a single 'constitutional religion' in the country, asking the petitioner can he prevent people from following their respective religious faiths.

Modi: Lets move to new Parliament building with...
Modi: Lets move to new Parliament building with...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to 'every brick' of the old Parliament building and said MPs will enter the new building with 'new hope and confidence'.

'Rishabh Pant has inspired keeper-batters around the world'
'Rishabh Pant has inspired keeper-batters around the world'

Rishabh Pant isn't fit to play the upcoming World Cup but former Australian ace Adam Gilchrist is still fascinated by the kind of impact that the burly keeper-batter has had in his six years with the Indian team.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances