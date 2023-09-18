RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Union Cabinet clears women's reservation bill
September 18, 2023  22:53
Representational image
Representational image
The Union Cabinet on Monday approved the women's reservation bill, Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel said. 

"Only the Modi government had the moral courage to fulfil the demand for women's reservation which was proved by the approval of the cabinet. Congratulations Narendra Modi ji and congratulations to the Modi government," the minister said on X. 

Patel is the minister of state for food processing industries and jal shakti. 

The Union Cabinet met this evening after the first sitting of the five-day special session of Parliament. The Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on for over 90 minutes. 

Cutting across political lines, leaders have demanded the introduction of the women's reservation bill, which guarantees a 33 per cent quota in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. 

The Women's Reservation Bill passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010 had provision for 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. 

Earlier addressing the media, the Prime Minister said that "historic decisions" will be taken this Parliament session which may be of short duration but is big on occasion. 

The cabinet meeting was attended by Union ministers including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, S Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nitin Gadkari and Arjun Ram Meghwal.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'India must have its place in the sun'
'India must have its place in the sun'

'China seems more intent on creating a new world order rather than shaping the existing one.' 'India is of course, at this moment in time, aligned with the West-led order because of China's full-spectrum aggressive behaviour towards India.'

'We want to create new memories for our fans'
'We want to create new memories for our fans'

India will open their World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

From Nehru's speech to scam under Manmohan, Modi recalls Parl journey
From Nehru's speech to scam under Manmohan, Modi recalls Parl journey

Modi said it is also an occasion to hail everyone who have led this House and shared their vision for India, ranging from Pandit Nehru to Vajpayee.

Shriya Goes On A Family Holiday
Shriya Goes On A Family Holiday

Guess where Alia is chasing a rainbow... Is Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor staying with sister Sonam in London? Sonal stuns the Maldives...

Jawan Marches Towards Rs 500 Crore
Jawan Marches Towards Rs 500 Crore

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer saw a huge weekend of Rs 85 crore* (Rs 850 million). Hardly any film has scored this much in their first weekend, even in the pre-pandemic days, but these are the collections of Jawan's second weekend!

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances