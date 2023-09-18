RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Speaker Om Birla lauds PM's 'visionary' leadership for success of G20 Summit
September 18, 2023  11:43
image
As the Parliament session began Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'visionary' leadership for the success of the G20 Summit. 
 
Birla said Modi's 'vision and guidance' led to a consensus on sensitive issues in the New Delhi Declaration issued by the G20 leaders.

In his remarks soon after the House met, Birla congratulated the nation for successfully conducting the G20 summit in the country.

He said under India's G20 Presidency, 200 meetings were held in 60 cities across the country.

"India emerged as a voice of peace and restraint in the world during the G20 Summit," Birla said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Asia Cup: This will be cherished for a very long time: Rohit
Asia Cup: This will be cherished for a very long time: Rohit

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday hailed his team for an emphatic performance in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, saying the effort will be "cherished for a very long time".

World Wrestling C'ships: Pruthviraj loses, Abhimanyu in bronze play-off
World Wrestling C'ships: Pruthviraj loses, Abhimanyu in bronze play-off

Abhimanyu entered the bronze-medal playoff but other Indian free-style wrestlers had a disappointing day at the World Championships in Belgrade on Sunday.

'My dream to see...': Sonia announces 6 guarantees for T'gana
'My dream to see...': Sonia announces 6 guarantees for T'gana

"Under Mahalakshmi, Rs 2,500 per month financial assistance will be given to women in Telangana, gas cylinders at Rs 500, and free travel for women in buses across the state," she said explaining some of the guarantees.

All captains take a lot of pride and I'm no different: Rohit Sharma
All captains take a lot of pride and I'm no different: Rohit Sharma

After bundling out Sri Lanka for 50 on Sunday, Indian captain Rohit Sharma couldn't hide his delight at the performance of his fast bowlers and said the variety they give to the team is extremely important.

Team India's Injury Update: 'Axar likely to miss 2 ODIs against Aus; Shreyas 99% fit'
Team India's Injury Update: 'Axar likely to miss 2 ODIs against Aus; Shreyas 99% fit'

India captain Rohit Sharma on Friday said left-arm spinner Axar Patel is likely to miss the first two ODIs against Australia next week while middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is "99 percent" match-fit.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances