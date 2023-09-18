Police probes Assam principal's mystery death





According to a senior official, it is suspected that the principal of Behali Degree College, Jiban Chandra Nath, died after falling from the first floor of his house in Behali town.





"He had gone for a morning walk and spoke with his neighbours. After that, he returned home and was brushing his teeth. Then, probably he accidentally fell from the first floor while doing some work," he said.





A toothbrush was found on his body, the official said.





Further investigation is underway.

