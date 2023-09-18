RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Par's special session to begin with Modi's speech in LS
September 18, 2023  09:58
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start a discussion in Lok Sabha on Parliament's 75-year journey on Monday.
 
Official sources said he is expected to speak in the House soon after it meets on the first day of the session at 11 am.
 
The prime minister will start the discussion on "Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha - Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings," the sources said. 

It is going to be the last day of business in the existing building before the legislature shifts to the adjacent new building on Tuesday. -- PTI 
