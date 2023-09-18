RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Oppenheimer becomes biggest biopic of all time
September 18, 2023  23:07
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has overtaken Bohemian Rhapsody to become the highest ever grossing biopic at the worldwide box office.

Nolan's film about J Robert Oppenheimer, the director of the Manhattan Project's Los Alamos laboratory that developed the first nuclear weapons, has passed $912 million in revenue across the globe since its cinema release on July 19, according to the Box Office Mojo website.

Bohemian Rhapsody, which focused on Freddie Mercury and the band Queen, took over $910m following its release in October 2018.

