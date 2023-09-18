RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nihar Malaviya officially named CEO of Penguin Random House
September 18, 2023  22:05
Pic: Courtesy, PRH
Pic: Courtesy, PRH
Nihar Malaviya, who was named as interim CEO of the global operations of Penguin Random House following the departure of Markus Dohle at the end of 2022, has now been officially named as CEO. 

In making the announcement, Bertelsmann chairman and CEO Thomas Rabe called Malaviya "the right leader' for the publisher "at the right time.' 

Rabe said that as interim CEO, Malaviya "has set an important strategic course. Most importantly, he has transformed the structures at Penguin Random House so that the publishers and publishing groups can work more creatively and entrepreneurially,', reports Jim Milliot in publisherweekly.com

In February, Malaviya split the Random House Publishing Group back up into two groups, recreating the Crown Publishing Group, while also creating a management group to oversee PRH US, rather than naming a new CEO to replace the departing Madeline McIntosh, reports Milliot. 

And, this spring, he reports, 'PRH initiated a voluntary separation offer (VSO) program, which spurred many of the company's best-known editors, publishers, and other executives to leave the company by the end of the this year.' 

Since being named interim CEO, Malaviya has served on Bertelsmann's Group Management Committee, a body of executives that advises the executive board. Malaviya is also on the board of the Association of American Publishers and Yale University Press, Milliot points out, here
