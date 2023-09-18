RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Narmada waters recede, Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail traffic resumes
September 18, 2023  13:10
Representational image
Representational image
Train traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route resumed slowly around Monday noon nearly 12 hours after it was halted when the Narmada river was flowing above the danger mark between Bharuch and Ankleshwar stations in Gujarat, Western Railway said. 

Sharing an update on the situation, Western Railway's Chief PRO Sumit Thakur told PTI that the operation of trains on the route from bridge no 502 resumed slowly at around 11:30 am on Monday as the water level of Narmada river receded below the danger mark. 

The operation of trains on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route between Bharuch and Ankleshwar stations under the Vadodara division stopped after Narmada river waters surged above the danger mark at bridge no. 502 at around 11:50 pm on Sunday. 

"The railway traffic over the Narmada River bridge has resumed and trains are being operated slowly with caution," Thakur said. 

He said WR has already set up helpline numbers and passengers are being updated about the status of trains through a public announcement system as well. 

Since Sunday late at night, all the passenger and goods trains on both ends of the river were held up due to the flood. Thakur had said arrangements were being made to provide refreshments, tea, and water to the stranded passengers. 

At least one-and-a-half dozen trains, including Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express and Shatabdi Express, have been cancelled due to the flood, a Western Railway release said. 

Heavy rain lashed many parts of Gujarat on Sunday, flooding low-lying areas and cutting off several villages as Narmada and other rivers were in full spate, officials said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why women's reservation bill is pending for 27 years
Why women's reservation bill is pending for 27 years

While the BJP and the Congress have always supported the bill, opposition by other parties and demands from some for quota for backward classes within the women's quota have been key sticking points.

'The monkey is finally off our back!'
'The monkey is finally off our back!'

For Yuvraj Singh, it was the perfect payback for a similar thrashing India had received 23 years ago.

Recipe: Badam Halwa With Custard
Recipe: Badam Halwa With Custard

Time to start your preparation for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Shilpa Brings Ganpati Home
Shilpa Brings Ganpati Home

This year, the festival is probably extra special for Shilpa, as it coincides with her new movie release, Sukhee.

Lot of time left for 'rona dhona': PM's jibe at Oppn ahead of special session
Lot of time left for 'rona dhona': PM's jibe at Oppn ahead of special session

There is an atmosphere of festivity and enthusiasm, and the country has been filled with renewed self-confidence, he said, asking parliamentarians to give maximum time to the short session.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances