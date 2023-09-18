RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Modi says this is a session of 'historic decisions'
September 18, 2023  11:07
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the special session of parliament starting today may be small in duration but is big on occasion, adding that it would be a session of "historic decisions".

"This session of the Parliament is short but going by the time, it is huge. This is a session of historic decisions. A specialty of this session is that the journey of 75 years is starting from a new destination...Now, while taking forward the journey from a new place...we have to make the country a developed country by 2047. For this, all the decisions of the time to come will be taken in the new Parliament building," he said.

Addressing the media before the commencement of the special session, Modi also took a potshot at the opposition parties to make use of this short session.

"This is a short session. Their (MPs) maximum time should be devoted (to the session) in an environment of enthusiasm and excitement. Rone dhone ke liye bahut samay hota hai, karte rahiye (There will be enough time to cry foul). There are a few moments in life which fill you with enthusiasm and faith. I look at this short session like that," he said.

Modi also highlighted success of India's moon mission and G20 meeting in pre-session remarks to media. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mumbai City ready for Asian CL but focus on Saudi clubs
Mumbai City ready for Asian CL but focus on Saudi clubs

Al-Nassr are one of 40 clubs from 20 leagues across the confederation drawn in 10 groups to face one another from Monday, with only the winners guaranteed to advance to the knockout rounds in the quest for the top prize of US$4 million.

Jawan Marches Towards Rs 500 Crore
Jawan Marches Towards Rs 500 Crore

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer saw a huge weekend of Rs 85 crore* (Rs 850 million). Hardly any film has scored this much in their first weekend, even in the pre-pandemic days, but these are the collections of Jawan's second weekend!

'Yes, we are coming back'
'Yes, we are coming back'

'I want us not to underestimate Indian voters. They can tell good work from bad.'

NEVER Say These 10 Things In A Job Interview
NEVER Say These 10 Things In A Job Interview

rediffGURU Ashwini Dasgupta offers tips on how to navigate job interviews.

Brook replaces Roy in England's World Cup squad
Brook replaces Roy in England's World Cup squad

England named batter Harry Brook at the expense of Jason Roy on Sunday in the squad for their 50-over World Cup title defence.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances