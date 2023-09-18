Modi says this is a session of 'historic decisions'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the special session of parliament starting today may be small in duration but is big on occasion, adding that it would be a session of "historic decisions".





"This session of the Parliament is short but going by the time, it is huge. This is a session of historic decisions. A specialty of this session is that the journey of 75 years is starting from a new destination...Now, while taking forward the journey from a new place...we have to make the country a developed country by 2047. For this, all the decisions of the time to come will be taken in the new Parliament building," he said.





Addressing the media before the commencement of the special session, Modi also took a potshot at the opposition parties to make use of this short session.





"This is a short session. Their (MPs) maximum time should be devoted (to the session) in an environment of enthusiasm and excitement. Rone dhone ke liye bahut samay hota hai, karte rahiye (There will be enough time to cry foul). There are a few moments in life which fill you with enthusiasm and faith. I look at this short session like that," he said.





Modi also highlighted success of India's moon mission and G20 meeting in pre-session remarks to media.