RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Manipur: Ex-soldier's kin ready to take his body
September 18, 2023  19:14
image
Family members of an Indian Army soldier, who was killed in Manipur last week, agreed to take his body on Monday after Chief Minister N Biren Singh assured them that stringent actions would be taken against those involved in the killing of the Sepoy, a tribal organisation said.

The chief minister also told members of the organisation, which represents the deceased's tribe, that a high-level inquiry would be conducted into the killing of Serto Thangthang Kom, an official of the tribal body said.

"Family members of Thangthang Kom agreed to take the dead body from the JNIMS morgue," said Chungjahao Serto Kom, president of Kom Union, the apex body of the tribe.

"We met our chief minister in the morning at the CM secretariat and placed our demand. He agreed to conduct a high-level enquiry under an IG-ranked officer in connection with the killing. Also, the CM assured us to take stringent actions against those who committed the heinous crime," Chungjahao said.

Kom Union president also said they were assured that security would be provided to their villages and compensation would be given to the next of kin of the slain Sepoy.

"We are clueless about how it happened. The deceased was an innocent man living a simple life," Chungjahao said.

The body of Sepoy Thangthang Kom of the Army's Defence Security Corps (DSC) platoon was found at Khuningthek village in Imphal East district on Sunday.

The Sepoy hailed from Tarung in Imphal West, an official said, adding that he is survived by his wife, daughter and son. Unidentified armed men abducted sepoy Thangthang Kom, who was on leave, from his home around 10 am on September 16, he said.

According to his 10-year-old son, who was the only eyewitness to the crime, three men entered their home while his father and he were working on the porch.

Retired army officer from the state, Lt. Gen L Nishikanta Singh, expressed grief over the killing of the soldier.

Kangpokpi district-based Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) has also condemned the killing.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cauvery authority asks Karnataka to release 5000 cusecs of water to TN
Cauvery authority asks Karnataka to release 5000 cusecs of water to TN

The Cauvery Water Management Authority has asked Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days, a senior jal shakti ministry official said on Monday.

AIADMK says no alliance with BJP as of now, but...
AIADMK says no alliance with BJP as of now, but...

The bickering between allies All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Bharatiya Janata Party in Tamil Nadu over late Dravidian stalwart C N Annadurai peaked on Monday with the regional party snapping ties with the saffron...

How India's Players Fared In Asia Cup 2023
How India's Players Fared In Asia Cup 2023

How India's players fared in the Asia Cup.

New SC plea says Adani probe panel members have conflict of interest
New SC plea says Adani probe panel members have conflict of interest

An expert committee, set up by the Supreme Court to probe allegations against the Adani group following a bombshell report from a US short seller, has members with potential conflict of interest, a fresh petition filed in the apex court...

Hardie to travel to India as Australia's injury concerns mount
Hardie to travel to India as Australia's injury concerns mount

All-rounder Aaron Hardie will travel with rest of the Australia squad to India as cover for Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances