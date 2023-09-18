RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
LS panel tables report on Adhir's conduct
September 18, 2023  16:54
image
The Lok Sabha panel on privileges on Monday submitted a report recommending revocation of the suspension of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the Lower House.

The report was adopted by the Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha on August 30 and Chowdhury's suspension was revoked by Speaker Om Birla on the same day.

The Committee, in its report, said Chowdhury's conduct of frequently interrupting or disturbing the proceedings of the House during the speech of the prime minister or other ministers was a 'clear case of 'contempt of the House''.

'Nevertheless, in view of the regrets expressed by Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Member of Parliament, during his evidence before the Committee, the Committee would recommend that no further punitive action is called for in the matter,' said the report, tabled by Committee Chairman Sunil Kumar Singh.

'The Committee, therefore, recommend that the suspension suffered by Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury so far, be regarded as sufficient punishment and the Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha may consider discontinuance/revoking the suspension at the earliest, even without waiting for the House to reassemble for the forthcoming Winter Session in November/December 2023,' the report said.

The Congress leader was suspended from Lok Sabha on August 10 for 'repeated misconduct', pending an investigation by the privileges committee. 

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had moved a resolution for Chowdhury's suspension, saying he disturbs the House whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ministers speak or a debate is going on.

The resolution was passed by a voice vote.

Chowdhury had later appeared before the Privileges Committee and expressed regret over his conduct.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

WC: This Is What The Kiwis Will Wear
WC: This Is What The Kiwis Will Wear

New Zealand Cricket dropped the latest threads their team will don at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, starting October 5.

Govt having second thoughts on CEC appointments bill
Govt having second thoughts on CEC appointments bill

Several opposition leaders on Sunday criticised the bill on the appointment and service conditions of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners at an all-party meeting as "anti-Constitution" and "anti-democratic",...

Anantnag operation enters 6th day, drone footage shows charred body
Anantnag operation enters 6th day, drone footage shows charred body

Security forces are using drones and helicopters for surveillance of the dense forest area with several cave-like hideouts where terrorists are believed to be holed up since Wednesday after killing two Army officers and a deputy...

'We are not going back to licence raj'
'We are not going back to licence raj'

'I'm pitching India for the strengths we offer, including the English language, engineers, doctors, nurses, professionals, innovative talent of startups.'

It turned out to be absolutely perfect: Siraj
It turned out to be absolutely perfect: Siraj

With less than a month to go for the World Cup, Siraj said his spell in the Asia Cup Final would give him a lot of confidence heading into the mega event.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances