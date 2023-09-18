RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
India's merchandise trade snapshot
September 18, 2023  13:46
image
Graphic alongside shows the volume of India's merchant trade in August, as well as April-Aug 2023.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Govt having second thoughts on CEC appointments bill
Govt having second thoughts on CEC appointments bill

Several opposition leaders on Sunday criticised the bill on the appointment and service conditions of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners at an all-party meeting as "anti-Constitution" and "anti-democratic",...

'Hum har samay...': Nitish on possibility of early LS polls
'Hum har samay...': Nitish on possibility of early LS polls

'We all are united and intact. We have been working for the people and will continue to serve people. We have done a lot of developmental work in Bihar. From constructing good roads, bridges, electricity, and drinking water facilities to...

'Yes, we are coming back'
'Yes, we are coming back'

'I want us not to underestimate Indian voters. They can tell good work from bad.'

Jawan Marches Towards Rs 500 Crore
Jawan Marches Towards Rs 500 Crore

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer saw a huge weekend of Rs 85 crore* (Rs 850 million). Hardly any film has scored this much in their first weekend, even in the pre-pandemic days, but these are the collections of Jawan's second weekend!

Navika's Such A Charmer!
Navika's Such A Charmer!

Navika Kotia doesn't need a hot red bathing suit to make you stop in your tracks on a beach; her cute dresses will do the job.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances