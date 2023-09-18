RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Govt extends deadline for filing tax returns by companies
September 18, 2023  21:14
image
The government on Monday extended the due date for filing income tax returns by companies by one month till November 30. 

Also, the due date for furnishing audit reports by companies who need to get their accounts audited has been extended by one month till October 31. 

"The due date of furnishing of Return of Income in Form ITR-7 for Assessment Year 2023-24, which is 31.10.2023 is extended to 30.11.2023, the finance ministry said in a statement.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Cristiano Ronaldo gets rousing welcome in Iran
In Pictures - Cristiano Ronaldo gets rousing welcome in Iran

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo received a warm reception in Iran on Monday, in the first visit of a Saudi team to Iran since 2016.

Cabinet meets amid buzz over 'historic decisions'
Cabinet meets amid buzz over 'historic decisions'

Earlier in the day while addressing the media ahead of the session, PM Modi had said that this Parliament session may be of short duration but is big on occasion, and is of 'historic decisions'.

Ashwin picked for Australia ODIs; Rohit, Kohli rested
Ashwin picked for Australia ODIs; Rohit, Kohli rested

Ravichandran Ashwin's World Cup hopes got a big boost after he was picked in the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia.

No 'median line': China sends 103 warplanes around Taiwan
No 'median line': China sends 103 warplanes around Taiwan

China on Monday dismissed the existence of a 'median line' in the volatile Taiwan Strait after Taiwan's defence ministry said it detected a record 103 Chinese warplanes flying around the self-ruled island in a 24-hour period.

Parliament set to meet in new building tomorrow
Parliament set to meet in new building tomorrow

The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha will meet again on Tuesday afternoon in the new Parliament building, with Speaker of the Lower House Om Birla urging the members to abstain from 'organised disruptions' and 'carrying placards' in the new...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances