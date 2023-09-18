Govt extends deadline for filing tax returns by companies





"The due date of furnishing of Return of Income in Form ITR-7 for Assessment Year 2023-24, which is 31.10.2023 is extended to 30.11.2023, the finance ministry said in a statement.

