Gainers and losers in the Sensex pack





During the day, it declined by 305.8 points or 0.45 per cent to a low of 67,532.83.





Retreating from its all-time high, the broader Nifty closed at 20,133.30, down by 59.05 points or 0.29 per cent, as 26 of its constituents closed in the red while 24 advanced.





Among the Sensex firms, HDFC Bank fell the most by 1.98 per cent. Bharti Airtel (1.71 per cent), Infosys (1.4 per cent), Tata Steel (1.21 per cent), UltraTech Cement (1.19 per cent), Wipro (1.17 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Bank (1.02 per cent), Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and JSW Steel were the major laggards.





Power Grid, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra and NTPC were among the gainers.

The 30-share BSE Sensex on Monday fell by 241.79 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 67,596.84 in a volatile trading.