G20 success not success of 1 person, 1 party: PM
September 18, 2023  12:02
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday credited 140 crore Indians for the success of the G20 Summit held here, saying it does not belong to any individual or a party.
 
Initiating the discussion in Lok Sabha on "Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha -- Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings", he said the federal structure, diversity, and different governments of the country welcomed the guests. 
It is something for everyone to celebrate, Modi noted. 

The success of the G20 is that of 140 crore Indians. It is the success of India, not that of a person or a party, the prime minister asserted.

Referring to the old Parliament building where he was speaking, Modi said while foreign rulers had decided to build the structure, it was constructed by the hard work, sweat and money of the people of India.

Before Independence, this building was called the Imperial Legislative Council. After Independence, it became Parliament building, he said.

In these 75 years, many democratic traditions have been formed. Everyone in the House has contributed to it, Modi said.

"We may go to the new building, but the old building will also inspire generations to come," the prime minister noted, adding that this is an important chapter of India's journey. 
